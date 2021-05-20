Here's Why Red White & Boom! Isn't Happening In Columbus This July

The annual Red White & Boom! celebration won’t happen this July, officials announced Thursday (May 20).

Red White & Boom! is a non-profit that has presented the event for nearly four decades. It was slated for Friday, July 2.

But this year, the City of Columbus will not give the non-profit permitting for that date.

Red White & Boom! announced:

"Red White & Boom! (RW&B!), a 501 c3 non-profit that has presented RW&B! for 39 years is announcing there will be no Red, White and Boom! on July 2nd. After months of working with city leaders through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic we have received word that this year’s event will not receive permitting by the city of Columbus, originally scheduled for Friday, July 2nd."

“While disappointed Central Ohioans will not be able to attend the largest fireworks show in the Midwest on its original date, the Board of Trustees for RW&B! has committed to continue working with Mayor Ginther’s office to find an appropriate alternative date, either in late summer or early fall. The Red, White and Boom! Board of Trustees is made up of leaders from NBC4, G&J Pepsi, Encova Insurance and WNCI.”

It was not immediately clear when the fireworks show would be rescheduled.

