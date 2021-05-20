Maren Morris, Luke Combs & More To Perform At CMT Awards 2021

With less than three weeks until the ceremony, the CMT Awards 2021 have unveiled the first batch of performers for the big show and it includes Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton and Miranda Lambert.

In the announcement, which was shared on Tuesday (May 19), the folks behind the fan-voted ceremony revealed that Morris will perform with JP Saxe. Meanwhile, Guyton will hit the stage with Gladys Knight as Lambert sings with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. Among the other performers announced for the show include Chris Stapleton and the Brothers Osborne with Dierks Bentley.

When it comes to the nominees, contenders include Morris and Lambert. Both of the female titans received four nominations in categories like Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and two nominations apiece for Video of the Year. Among the other acts to be nominated include co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, as well as Little Big Town and Guyton.

The upcoming award show will see Ballerini take on hosting duties for the fan-voted ceremony for the first time. Meanwhile, Brown's stint will mark his second year as an emcee for the evening.

The CMT Music Awards 2021 will air on June 9 at 8 PM ET on CMT.