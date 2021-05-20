VIDEO: Massive Home Explosion Caused By 3 Kids Playing With Fire

A small grass fire in Martinez, California, quickly grew out of control and caused one home to explode. The Contra Costa County Fire Department said that the fire was caused by three kids who were playing with fire in the backyard.

While firefighters quickly rushed to the scene and worked to extinguish the two-alarm blaze, which threatened over a dozen homes in the neighborhood. The fire destroyed one home, causing it to explode in a massive fireball that was captured on camera.

"By the time fire units arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed and in danger of collapse," Steve Hill, a spokesman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was difficult to get to because of all the stuff stored around it."

After two hours, the firefighters managed to contain the fire to one home and a neighboring storage lot, preventing other homes in the neighborhood from burning down.

"Due to a rapid and aggressive response, about 12 neighboring structures were protected," fire district Captain George Laing told KNTV.

Nobody was injured, but three people were displaced by the fire. The fire destroyed 15 vehicles and other equipment that was being stored on the property.

Officials said that the children were released into the custody of their parents but did not say if they would be charged for their role in starting the fire.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection shared photos of the aftermath of the blaze on Twitter.