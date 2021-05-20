Feedback

Muse Celebrate 'Origin Of Symmetry' 20th Anniversary With Remix Album

By Katrina Nattress

May 20, 2021

Muse's Origin of Symmetry turns 20 this year, and to celebrate the band's releasing a remix edition of their sophomore album; however, instead of recruiting other artists to rework their material, Muse and producer Rich Costey focused on creating a "renewed clarity with a more open, dynamic and less crushed sound," the trio explained in an Instagram post. "This highlights parts and ideas previously buried or muted on the original mixes, like a harpsichord on ‘Micro Cuts’ and Abbey Road recorded strings on ‘Citizen Erased’, ⁠⁠‘Megalomania’ and ’Space Dementia’."

"In revisiting the album, what we found was the original mixes on the singles, like ‘Plug In Baby’ and ‘Bliss,’ were pretty good so they were the hardest ones to improve," frontman Matt Bellamy added in a statement. "It was the deeper album tracks like ‘Micro Cuts’ where we were able to make massive breakthroughs."

Origin of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX is slated for a digital release on June 18 and vinyl release on July 9 and will also feature "Futurism," which was originally a bonus track on the album's Japanese edition, as the penultimate song. Pre-order the XX Anniversary RemiXX here and see Muse's announcement post below.

Photo: Getty Images

