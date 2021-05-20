Narcan Saves Michigan State Trooper Exposed To Fentanyl During Traffic Stop

During a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper came in contact with Fentanyl and was saved by a dose of Narcan.

WJRT 12 reported that the incident happened Wednesday (May 19) in the town of Kawkawlin.

Authorities stated that state troopers were called to M-13 due to reports of a reckless driver.

The troopers who responded to the call did a routine traffic stop. After talking with the 32-year-old driver, the police said they suspected that they were under the influence of drugs and searched the vehicle.

In a press release, the trooper came in contact with suspected Fentanyl. He adjusted his facemask and began to feel disoriented, then fell to the ground.

After the trooper fell to the ground, his partner recognized signs of an overdose. Police said his partner administered a dose of Narcan, which allowed the officer to recover.

He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to WJRT 12.

Police say a drug recognition expert evaluated the driver and an additional investigation was underway where he could possibly face felony drug charges.

Currently, all Michigan State Police troopers carry Narcan in case of emergencies. Narcan is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid. It can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled. Some symptoms that may occur if you come in contact with it are disorientation, coughing, sedation, and cardiac arrest.

Photo: Getty Images