Pink Reveals How She Finds Balance While On Tour With Her Kids & Family

P!nk loves spending time with her family, but with a busy tour schedule, sometimes it's hard to "do it all." In a sneak peek at her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, the superstar opened up about how she finds balance when she has her family on tour with her.

"Trial and error, just like anything else. It was impossible at times, and it was also the most memorable moments of my life. I feel like when I look back on my life, that this time with my kids on tour, that will be the good old days for me," says P!nk. She adds, "Having one child on tour, Willow was sort of my guinea pig, where I learned all the things I could do and couldn't do. I'm a person that wants to do it all. I wanna be on stage until 11:30, I wanna nail it, I wanna come home, I wanna watch all my favorite shows, then I wanna get, like, eight hours of sleep somehow, and then I wanna go to the gym for four hours, then I wanna be with my kids all day, and wake up in time to do breakfast. And you just realize that you can't do it all. So, you just figure it out, and hope your kids come out with all four limbs."

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!nk on Friday, May 21st at 6:30pm local time via LiveXLive.com and/or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix station. During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, P!nk will perform, as well as listen along to more tracks from All I Know So Far: Setlist with a few lucky fans who will be joining the star virtually. P!nk will also talk about the new album and documentary during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Valentine.

All I Know So Far: Setlist follows 2019's Hurts 2B Human, and includes 16 tracks total. The release accompanies P!nk's documentary and features live versions of many of her biggest hits like "So What," "What About Us," "Just Like A Pill" and more, in addition to new songs like the title track, "All I Know So Far" and her song with her daughter Willow "Cover Me In Sunshine."