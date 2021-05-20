Feedback

Police: Georgia Woman Lied About Having Cancer To Scam People Of $15K

By Kelly Fisher

May 20, 2021

Officials are accusing a Georgia woman of scamming people out of $15,000 dollars for her cancer treatment — but she didn’t have cancer.

Katie Lynn Shellhorse, 22, allegedly collected the money from her neighbors, churches, and other fundraising sources, including by using Facebook. Though investigators haven't pinpointed the exact amount of money she collected as of Thursday (May 20), Polk County authorities have confirmed that she managed to swindle around $15,000 and even shaved her head a few times to convince others that she was receiving cancer treatment, WSB-TV reports. According to one of Shellhorse’s relatives, however, she paid for marijuana and alcohol with the donations.

Shellhorse’s family said in a statement that they were “devastated” when they believed she had cancer. But after a few months went by, they “grew suspicious.” They began to take note of her claims and ultimately filed a police report. When her husband confronted her, Shellhorse “admitted that she falsely claimed to have cancer.”

The family’s statement reads:

“Our family has been devastated by this event. We had no foreknowledge of her plan to misguide and we will not defend it. We are deeply saddened that our community was deceived. We pray for all that were affected and believe that justice will be served.”

Shellhorse is charged with felony theft by deception as of Tuesday (May 18), according to WSB-TV. Anyone who sent Shellhorse a donation should show documentation to law enforcement officials. Contact Detective Bowman at 678-246-5107.

Photo: Getty Images

