Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast where he discussed inheriting pain and suffering from our parents, as well as how starting therapy helped him. In the trailer for The Me You Can't See, Harry once again highlights the importance of asking for help when you need it. "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength," Harry says to Oprah.

Throughout the series, Harry and Oprah will discuss their own "mental health journeys and struggles," as well as lead discussions with high-profile guests, a press release recenly revealed. The series co-creators also hope to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."

The Me You Can't See will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+. Will you be tuning in?

Photo: Getty