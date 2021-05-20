Prince Harry Set To Reveal More 'Truth Bombs' During Mental Health Series
By Emily Lee
May 20, 2021
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are getting ready to launch their new AppleTV+ series The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the mental health series, which premiered on Monday (May 17), showed both Harry and Oprah getting emotional.
According to a new report from Page Six, Harry will continue to share more personal anecdotes about his own struggle with mental health. “One of the episodes is very personal … deeply," one source told the outlet. The Duke of Sussex will reportedly reveal more "truth bombs" about royal life.
Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast where he discussed inheriting pain and suffering from our parents, as well as how starting therapy helped him. In the trailer for The Me You Can't See, Harry once again highlights the importance of asking for help when you need it. "To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength," Harry says to Oprah.
Throughout the series, Harry and Oprah will discuss their own "mental health journeys and struggles," as well as lead discussions with high-profile guests, a press release recenly revealed. The series co-creators also hope to "destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."
The Me You Can't See will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+. Will you be tuning in?
Photo: Getty