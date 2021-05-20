Prince William's Vaccine Photo Swarmed With Thirsty Comments About His Arm

Prince William has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—or, as they call it in the U.K., the jab. The Duke of Cambridge shared of photo himself getting the vaccine on Instagram on Thursday (May 20). "To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do," he captioned the snap.

In the photo, William's shirt sleeve is, unsurprisingly, rolled up. The prince's toned arm caught the attention of his followers. Not long after sharing the picture, the Cambridge's Instagram account was swarmed with a ton of thirsty comments.

"Wasnt expecting a gun show this early but happy I got an invite," one Instagram user wrote. "I’m blushing," another chimed in.