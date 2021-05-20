'Riverdale's KJ Apa Is Going To Be A Dad: See The Sweet Announcement

KJ Apa is going to be a dad!

On Wednesday (May 19), the Riverdale star announced he and his model girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together — and he did so in the most chill way. The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram with a laidback photo of the lovebirds lounging on a coach, with Berry’s noticeably burgeoning baby bump on full display.

While Apa’s post appears captionless, he did leave a comment on a series of maternity shots Berry shared on her own Instagram account. “She’s pregnant btw,” Apa quipped, to which the 27-year-old model responded, “We are ❤️”