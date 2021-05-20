'Riverdale's KJ Apa Is Going To Be A Dad: See The Sweet Announcement
By Regina Star
May 20, 2021
KJ Apa is going to be a dad!
On Wednesday (May 19), the Riverdale star announced he and his model girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together — and he did so in the most chill way. The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram with a laidback photo of the lovebirds lounging on a coach, with Berry’s noticeably burgeoning baby bump on full display.
While Apa’s post appears captionless, he did leave a comment on a series of maternity shots Berry shared on her own Instagram account. “She’s pregnant btw,” Apa quipped, to which the 27-year-old model responded, “We are ❤️”
It was not long before Apa’s fellow Riverdale castmates began flooding their comments sections with loving messages congratulating them on their future family together.
“Another neném on the way 👼🏼," wrote Camila Mendes, as Vanessa Morgan added, "Rivers soon to be bestie ♥️”
"🥺🥺, added Madelaine Pesch, as Lili Reinhart chimed in with “❤️❤️❤️”
This marks baby number one for the young couple, whose love story first began in August 2020 — albeit with a very NSFW introduction as the couple announced their relationships with several nude photos.
Congratulations, KJ and Clara!
Photo: Getty Images