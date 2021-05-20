Feedback

'Riverdale's KJ Apa Is Going To Be A Dad: See The Sweet Announcement

By Regina Star

May 20, 2021

KJ Apa is going to be a dad!

On Wednesday (May 19), the Riverdale star announced he and his model girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together — and he did so in the most chill way. The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram with a laidback photo of the lovebirds lounging on a coach, with Berry’s noticeably burgeoning baby bump on full display.

While Apa’s post appears captionless, he did leave a comment on a series of maternity shots Berry shared on her own Instagram account. “She’s pregnant btw,” Apa quipped, to which the 27-year-old model responded, “We are ❤️”

It was not long before Apa’s fellow Riverdale castmates began flooding their comments sections with loving messages congratulating them on their future family together.

“Another neném on the way 👼🏼," wrote Camila Mendes, as Vanessa Morgan added, "Rivers soon to be bestie ♥️”

"🥺🥺, added Madelaine Pesch, as Lili Reinhart chimed in with “❤️❤️❤️”

This marks baby number one for the young couple, whose love story first began in August 2020 — albeit with a very NSFW introduction as the couple announced their relationships with several nude photos.

Congratulations, KJ and Clara!

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'Riverdale's KJ Apa Is Going To Be A Dad: See The Sweet Announcement

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.