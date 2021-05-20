Tennessee Couple Married 65 Years Dies Minutes Apart While Holding Hands

A couple in Tennessee who spent most of their lives together passed away recently within minutes of each other, holding hands and staying by the other's side the entire time.

Charley Ray and Martha Jean Harris, of Joelton, were married for 65 years but met when they were only 12 years old, finding the love of their life early on, according to WKRN.

"They fell in love, and it was forever," said Richard Harris, the youngest of the couple's three children. Once together, he said, their love never wavered and they got married at 19 and eventually welcomed their children into the world.

As they got older, both Charley and Martha began experiencing health problems. Two weeks ago, they were both admitted into TriStar Skyline Medical Center, even arriving in the same ambulance. Though they had separate rooms in the hospital, the news outlet reports, nurses would make sure to bring Charley and Martha into the other's room, where the conversation mostly involved them saying "I love you."

"I fully expected them to come home," Richard said, "but that's not the way it played out."

On Monday, both Charley and Martha's health took a turn. He was taken to her room to say goodbye, and Richard said his father quickly followed his love after she passed away, never letting go of her hand.

"She was pronounced [deceased] and 42 minutes later Daddy joined her ... holding hands," he said.

While losing both parents is difficult to experience, Richard still seemed hopeful for his mom and dad.

"You know that is just conjecture of course," he said, "but it's nice to think about that they held hands going through the gates."

A joint funeral service for Charley and Martha will be held this weekend at the same church where they were married over six decades ago.

