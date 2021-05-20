Feedback

Tennessee Couple Married 65 Years Dies Minutes Apart While Holding Hands

By Sarah Tate

May 20, 2021

A couple in Tennessee who spent most of their lives together passed away recently within minutes of each other, holding hands and staying by the other's side the entire time.

Charley Ray and Martha Jean Harris, of Joelton, were married for 65 years but met when they were only 12 years old, finding the love of their life early on, according to WKRN.

"They fell in love, and it was forever," said Richard Harris, the youngest of the couple's three children. Once together, he said, their love never wavered and they got married at 19 and eventually welcomed their children into the world.

As they got older, both Charley and Martha began experiencing health problems. Two weeks ago, they were both admitted into TriStar Skyline Medical Center, even arriving in the same ambulance. Though they had separate rooms in the hospital, the news outlet reports, nurses would make sure to bring Charley and Martha into the other's room, where the conversation mostly involved them saying "I love you."

"I fully expected them to come home," Richard said, "but that's not the way it played out."

On Monday, both Charley and Martha's health took a turn. He was taken to her room to say goodbye, and Richard said his father quickly followed his love after she passed away, never letting go of her hand.

"She was pronounced [deceased] and 42 minutes later Daddy joined her ... holding hands," he said.

While losing both parents is difficult to experience, Richard still seemed hopeful for his mom and dad.

"You know that is just conjecture of course," he said, "but it's nice to think about that they held hands going through the gates."

A joint funeral service for Charley and Martha will be held this weekend at the same church where they were married over six decades ago.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Tennessee Couple Married 65 Years Dies Minutes Apart While Holding Hands

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.