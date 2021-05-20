These Oregon Counties Voted To Keep Talks Going About Joining Idaho

Five Oregon counties voted to keep talks going about joining the state of Idaho, according to KOMO.

After a special election on Tuesday (May 18), Malheur, Lake, Sherman, Grant, and Baker counties have approved a measure that requires county commissioners to keep discussing annexation. Jefferson and Union counties were the first to vote for joining the Gem State last November, reporters noted.

This movement has been going on for decades, but it didn't start gaining traction until the last couple of years, according to Keaton Ems. He is a representative for the organization Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho. A few of California's northern counties are also involved.