Here's What Tim Tebow Said About Officially Signing With Jags, NFL Return

It's official: Tim Tebow has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN reports the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract Thursday (May 20) morning and will be on the field for the Jaguars' offseason program to compete for a roster spot at the tight end position.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a statement. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Earlier this month, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Jacksonville Jaguars was planning to sign Tebow as a tight end to a one-year deal.

"The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer."