Why May 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey got tired of waiting for their bandmates, John Entwistle and Keith Moon to show up for a gig so they took the stage with the bassist and drummer from the local band who opened for them. When John and Keith showed, there was a fight that saw Pete hitting Keith on the head with his guitar. John and Keith quit, but rejoined a week later.

In 1997, the Foo Fighters released their second album, The Colour and the Shape.

In 1995, Don Henley of The Eagles married Sharon Summerall. At the ceremony, Henley’s famous friends Tony Bennett, Billy Joel, Sting and Bruce Springsteen performed.

In 1997, U2 caused traffic chaos in Kansas City, Missouri after they paid for traffic control to close down five lanes of a highway so they could shoot their video for “Last Night on Earth.” During filmed, a passing Cadillac crashed into a plate glass window while trying to avoid a cameraman.

In 1978, Paul McCartney and Wings’ “With A Little Luck” was the top song in the country. It was the former Beatle’s sixth solo number one.

In 2006, Tool had the number one album with 10,000 Days.

In 1998, Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward was taken to a hospital following a heart attack he suffered during a band rehearsal.

In 2012, Bee Gee Robin Gibb died from cancer at age 62.

And in 2013, Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek passed away at age 74 from cancer.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)