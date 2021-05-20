Feedback

Why May 21st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 21, 2021

It’s May 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, The Clash’s Joe Strummer was arrested following a gig in Hamburg, Germany where he allegedly smashed his guitar over the head of an audience member. He was released after an alcohol test came back negative.

In 1983, David Bowie went to number one on the singles chart with “Let’s Dance,” his second song to top the American charts.

In 2000, Stone Temple Pilotssinger Scott Weiland married model Mary Forsberg. Along with Scott’s STP bandmates, Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis also attended the event.

In 1973, The Edgar Winter Group had the number one song in the country with “Frankenstein.”

In 1979, Elton John started a tour in Russia when he played the first of eight concerts, making him the first Western star ever to do so.

In 2001, U2singer Bono and his wife Ali became the proud parents of a baby boy. They named him John Abraham.

And in 2007, former Creedsinger Scott Stapp was arrested at his home in Florida and charged with assault after a domestic dispute.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo: Getty

(H/T: This Day in Music)

