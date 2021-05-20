Feedback

Why May 22nd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 21, 2021

It’s May 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, a 16-year-old Bruce Springsteen began his songwriting career in the back of a 1961 Mercury on the way to a recording studio when he and singer George Theiss co-wrote “That’s What You Get” and “Baby I” for their band, The Castiles.

In 1971, The Rolling StonesSticky Fingers hit number one on the album chart.

In 1980, U2 kicked off their 23 date 11 O’Clock Tick Tock Tour in London.

In 1976, Wings started a five-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Silly Love Songs.” 

In 2003, Coldplay won the Songwriters of the Year honors at the 48th annual Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate composers. 

And in 2009, White Stripes drummer Meg White married Jackson Smith at the Nashville home of Meg’s ex-husband and bandmate, Jack White.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

