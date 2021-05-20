Feedback

Why May 23rd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

May 21, 2021

It’s May 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Paul McCartney’s debut solo album, McCartney, started a three-week run at number one on the album chart. 

In 2000, Oasis released a statement saying that songwriter Noel Gallagher had left the band’s European tour. It was believed the tiff was the result of fighting with his brother and bandmate Liam over his drinking.

In 1970, The Grateful Dead performed outside the United States for the first time. Their gig at England’s Hollywood Rock Festival went on for four hours.

In 2000, Billy Corgan announced that the Smashing Pumpkins would officially break-up at the end of the year, explaining he and his bandmates were tired of “fighting the good fight against the Britney's of the world.” 

In 2002, winners at the 47th Ivor Novello Awards included U2 for Best Song with “Walk On” and Didofor Songwriter of the Year.

And in 1971, the original line-up of Iron Butterfly, best known for their hit single, “In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida,” broke up. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

