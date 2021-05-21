13 Country Artists Who Served Our Country
By Lauryn Snapp, Kelly Fisher
May 26, 2022
We stand and salute these country veterans.
Country fans undoubtedly know George Strait, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Jones and others as musical legends. But it’s also worth noting that they — and other stars in the country music industry — have served our country in branches of the U.S. military. In fact, “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer Craig Morgan, a 17-year Army and Army Reserves veteran, was recently inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame. Morgan was inducted in a ceremony that was held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he was previously stationed. To recognize other country artists who served our country, take a look through our gallery here.
