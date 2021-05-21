13 Country Artists Who Served Our Country

By Lauryn Snapp, Kelly Fisher

May 26, 2022

We stand and salute these country veterans.

Country fans undoubtedly know George Strait, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, George Jones and others as musical legends. But it’s also worth noting that they — and other stars in the country music industry — have served our country in branches of the U.S. military. In fact, “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer Craig Morgan, a 17-year Army and Army Reserves veteran, was recently inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame. Morgan was inducted in a ceremony that was held at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he was previously stationed. To recognize other country artists who served our country, take a look through our gallery here.

George Strait - U.S. Army
John Prine - U.S. Army
Sturgill Simpson - U.S. Navy
Johnny Cash (Getty Images)
Johnny Cash - U.S. Air Force
Josh Gracin (Getty Images)
Josh Gracin - U.S. Marine Corps
Willie Nelson (Getty Images)
Willie Nelson - U.S. Air Force
Zach Bryan - U.S. Navy
Kris Kristofferson (Getty Images)
Kris Kristofferson - U.S. Army
Craig Morgan (Getty Images)
Craig Morgan - U.S. Army
Conway Twitty
Conway Twitty - U.S. Army
James Otto (Getty Images)
James Otto - U.S. Navy
Jamey Johnson - U.S. Marine Corp
George Jones (Getty Images)
George Jones - U.S. Marine Corps
CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan can be heard on the American Forces Network (AFN), reaching nearly 1,000 U.S. bases globally and 200 U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command ships at sea.

