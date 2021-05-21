Feedback

68 Big Cats Seized From 'Tiger King Park'

By Bill Galluccio

May 21, 2021

Federal officials raided Tiger King Park in Thacker, Oklahoma, and seized 68 animals. Tiger King Park is owned by Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, who were both featured in the Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

The seized animals included lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and one jaguar. Federal officials accused the couple of violating the endangered species act for failing to properly care for the big cats and for exhibiting the animals without a license.

Federal officials with the Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service inspected the park three times since December 2020 and found the Lowe's failed to provide the animals with veterinary care and appropriate nutrition.

"This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jean E. Williams of the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Jeffery Lowe issued a statement after the seizure, claiming the government is out to get him because of Tiger King.

"We all know that this has nothing to do with the care of animals. This is the direct result of Tiger King exposing the failures" of the USDA, he said. "The USDA is in damage control and engaging in a smear campaign against us."

The animals were previously living at a zoo formally run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is better known as "Joe Exotic." After federal officials seized the animals from the park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, last year, they were moved to the new location in Thacker.

Officials said the animals would be moved to another nature preserve where they will be taken care of.

