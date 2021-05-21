Bullet Train Driver Took Bathroom Break While Train Was Cruising At 90 MPH

Japanese regulators revealed that a bullet train driver recently left the controls to take a bathroom break while the train was cruising down the track at more than 90 mph. There were 160 passengers on the train, which was traveling on a popular route from Tokyo Station to Shin-Osaka station.

Officials were tipped off that something was amiss when sensors reported that the train was running just one minute late.

An investigation revealed that the driver began experiencing some abdominal pain about 45-minutes into the trip while the train was between Atami station and Mishima station in the Shizuoka Prefecture. He needed to use the bathroom and asked a conductor who was not qualified to operate the train to watch over the controls for him. He was in the bathroom for about three minutes.

While bullet trains are mostly automated, the drivers are expected to make minor adjustments to the speed to ensure that the train stays on schedule.

The unidentified driver apologized for his actions and said he didn't want to cause a delay by stopping at the next station so he could use the restroom. Authorities said that both the driver and conductor will be punished for their actions.

Photo: Getty Images