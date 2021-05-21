City Girls Finally Drop Viral Track 'Twerkulator'

The City Girls' viral track "Twerkulator" is finally free!

Yung Miami and JT dropped TikTok's favorite booty-shaking anthem on Friday (May 21) — months after the song was first leaked.

As fans know, it's been quite the journey to get the song cleared. “Twerkulator” was reportedly set to appear on the duo's 2020 album, City on Lock. However, Yung Miami and JT's label were unable to clear the “Planet Rock” sample — the 1982 song by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force — used on the track, forcing them to ditch "Twerkulator" completely.

While the song was not supposed to see the light of day, it somehow got leaked and began making its rounds on social media earlier this year. Once it landed on TikTok, became a viral dance challenge with everyone from Charli D'amelio to Jayda Cheaves dancing to JT’s verse: "When I do my dance (Ayy)/ Money fight, these ni**as throwin' bands (Money fight)/ JT, I ain't playin' (I ain't playin')/ Lil' b*tch, I'on want your man (F**k that ni**a)/ But these rich ni**as throwin' paper/ Now it's time for the twerkulator (Back that a** up)."