Golfer Plays A Shot From The Beach During The PGA Championship

Kiawah Island's Ocean Course in South Carolina is known for its picturesque views as golfers play just feet from the white-sand beach. During the second round of the PGA Championship, Shane Lowry ended up on the beach after he launched his tee shot on the 16th hole well over the fairway.

After deliberating with his caddie about what to do, Lowry decided to try and salvage the 608-yard par-5 hole. He was allowed to move the ball because it was near a fence, setting up an 80-yard shot to get back on the fairway.

"We got lucky there, could have been a 10," Lowry could be heard saying after the shot.

His third shot brought him within 80-yards of the green, allowing him to chip the ball on his next shot, which landed about 20 feet from the hole. Lowry sunk the high-pressure putt on his 5th shot, somehow salvaging par on the hole.

Lowry finished the day with a one-under 71 and is sitting tied for 26th place with a 144 over the first two rounds of the tournament.

Brendan Quinn, a reporter for The Athletic, tweeted that Lowry shot the ball over 900-yards as he managed to par the hole.

"Shane Lowry basically turned the 16th into a 900-yard par-5 and walked away unscathed. Legend," he wrote.