IHOP To Launch New Restaurant Called Flip'd by IHOP

IHOP is branching out with a new, fast-casual take on the classic pancake joint. Flip'd by IHOP will target consumers in busy urban areas like New York City and Columbus, Ohio, according to NBC News.

So, what makes Flip'd by IHOP different from IHOP? The spinoff restaurant will be more of a grab-and-go type of establishment. While seating will be available, there will be significantly less than at a traditional IHOP. Instead of being seated by a hostess, seats will be first-come, first-serve.

The classic menu items from IHOP will influence the Flip'd options, however, they will be easier to take with you on the go. Customers will be able to pick up pancake bowls, customizable egg sandwiches, burritos and sandwiches. Grab-and-go salads and sandwiches will also be on the menu.