IHOP To Launch New Restaurant Called Flip'd by IHOP
By Emily Lee
May 21, 2021
IHOP is branching out with a new, fast-casual take on the classic pancake joint. Flip'd by IHOP will target consumers in busy urban areas like New York City and Columbus, Ohio, according to NBC News.
So, what makes Flip'd by IHOP different from IHOP? The spinoff restaurant will be more of a grab-and-go type of establishment. While seating will be available, there will be significantly less than at a traditional IHOP. Instead of being seated by a hostess, seats will be first-come, first-serve.
The classic menu items from IHOP will influence the Flip'd options, however, they will be easier to take with you on the go. Customers will be able to pick up pancake bowls, customizable egg sandwiches, burritos and sandwiches. Grab-and-go salads and sandwiches will also be on the menu.
Guests can order their food at digital kiosks or at the counter. Delivery and digital order pickup will be available at Flip'd by IHOP, as well.
"We expect to continue to open restaurants, and as we open new ones, we'll incorporate whatever learnings we have into the future design as we go," IHOP President Jay Johns said in an interview. "This isn't like a test where you start and then stop to assess before you make more decisions. We're going to learn our way into where will this work the best and where to focus our future development once we get those learnings."
Will you give Flip'd by IHOP a try?
Photo: IHOP