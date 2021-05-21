Jennifer Lopez Flew To L.A. To See Ben Affleck, Cut Alex Rodriguez Off

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindling romance is the talk of the town and insiders from all corners of the blogs are sharing their piece.

According to PEOPLE, an insider close to the pair revealed that Lopez, 51, flew across the country to Los Angeles to spend more time with Affleck, 48, and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez is not dealing well with their reunion. "Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days. She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip," the insider explained. "It’s a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work. [She] is very happy and excited about her future."

As for A-Rod, the former Yankee superstar was under the impression that the two could go on as friends, but that's not how things are panning out. "[Alex] was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off," a source told PEOPLE in a separate article. "Jennifer seems very happy. She tried for a long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she decided to break it off. She just doesn’t trust him and didn’t want to waste any more time."

Over at Us Weekly, a separate source revealed that Rodriguez is "very sore and in a world of pain" over losing Lopez. "While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego," the source added.

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been in touch for some time prior to the latter's split. However, the actor reached out to the performer as a friend. "Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend," the source admitted of the actor's reach out in March. "He was basically checking up on her. He was single and thought she might be single, too. It was in no way disrespectful because he really thought she wasn't with Alex anymore."