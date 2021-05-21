Lady Gaga Reveals She Had 'Total Psychotic Break' After Being Raped At 19

Lady Gaga has opened up about her experience with sexual abuse.

In her appearance as part of Oprah and Prince Harry's upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can't See, the pop superstar spoke about the trauma that she experienced following her rape and impregnation. "I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off,'" she recalled in a preview from the emotional interview. "And I said 'no.' And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and ... I don't even remember.'"

Gaga went on to confess that she was vomiting and sick after the rape and it was the trauma that prompted a "total psychotic break and for a couple of years I was not the same girl."

Years later, Gaga was diagnosed with PTSD after going to the hospital for chronic pain and it seems her body still remembers the trauma. "First, I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. Then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after," she explained. "And I realized it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on the corner, at my parents' house, because I was vomiting, and sick. Because I'd been being abused, I was locked away in a studio for months."

"The way that I feel when I feel pain is how I felt after I was raped," she continued. "I've had so many MRIs and scans. They don't find nothing, but your body remembers."

In the meantime, the singer isn’t interested in putting her abuser on blast. "I understand this #Metoo movement, I understand that some others feel really comfortable with this, and I do not, I do not ever want to face that person again," she declared.