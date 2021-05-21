Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin have delivered the collab we didn't know we needed!

On Friday (May 21), the unlikely duo released their joint single "We Win," which will appear on the official soundtrack for the forthcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James.

The gospel legend, Kirk, kicks things off on the uplifting track, singing, "Steadfast! Unmovable! Always abounding in the.../ Steadfast! (I wanna talk to you) Unmovable! Always (I wanna talk to you) abounding in."

Lil Baby then delivers the first verse, which is all about not looking back on past mistakes. "We will be better than ever/ Made a promise we can do it together. And I ain’t breakin my word," he raps. "I just wish that I could fly like a bird/ Get away from this earth/ Had to pray a prayer felt I was cursed/ Always tell myself it could’ve been worse, never goin’ back I broke through reverse."