Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin Team Up On 'We Win'
By Lauren Crawford
May 21, 2021
Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin have delivered the collab we didn't know we needed!
On Friday (May 21), the unlikely duo released their joint single "We Win," which will appear on the official soundtrack for the forthcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring LeBron James.
The gospel legend, Kirk, kicks things off on the uplifting track, singing, "Steadfast! Unmovable! Always abounding in the.../ Steadfast! (I wanna talk to you) Unmovable! Always (I wanna talk to you) abounding in."
Lil Baby then delivers the first verse, which is all about not looking back on past mistakes. "We will be better than ever/ Made a promise we can do it together. And I ain’t breakin my word," he raps. "I just wish that I could fly like a bird/ Get away from this earth/ Had to pray a prayer felt I was cursed/ Always tell myself it could’ve been worse, never goin’ back I broke through reverse."
In 2020, LeBron, who also co-produced Space Jam: A New Legacy, spoke about the film's soundtrack while appearing on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
“One of the first things I said when I was in my pitch meeting to do the movie, I was like, ‘Listen, I love the movie and what it stood for back in the day, but the soundtrack alone … if we don’t get the right soundtrack, I don’t want to be a part of it, because that really drove the movie as well,’” he said, per Complex, before noting how he still remembers songs from the film's original soundtrack. “It was an unbelievable thing, like listening to that Seal song? ‘I wanna fly like an eagle, to the sea.’ That was my thing right there, ‘Fly like an eagle let my spirit ...’”
Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack is set to drop on July 9 — one week ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16.
Photo: Getty Images