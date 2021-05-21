Feedback

Lil Nas X Partners With Ugg For New Pride Collection

By James Dinh

May 21, 2021

Ahead of Pride Month, Lil Nas X has partnered with UGG and the Pacific Pride Foundation for their #UGGPride Campaign.

On Friday (May 21), the pop star was announced as the brand's new spokesperson for their "all-gender footwear, accessories & apparel in Pride-inspired colorways." Most notably, UGG released a limited-edition collection of their all-gender shoes, including their Disco Stripes Slide. For each purchase of the Slide, UGG plans on donating $25 up to $125,000 to GLAAD. "I felt like stepping into this new era of my life, of my career and I thought to myself, 'this is perfect,'" the star told Rolling Stone. "Like, a perfect collaboration, especially with Pride Month coming up. I never saw anything like this happening to me, not even a year ago." Click here to see the full line.

In addition to being the new face of the brand, the chart-topper was announced as one of the hosts for this year's Pacific Pride virtual "Proud Prom," which will highlight local LGBTQ+ and allied youth from the Santa Barbara neighborhood, as well as coastal communities within California.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X found liberation in the release of his video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." "I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the sh*t y'all preached would happen to me because I was gay," he wrote on Twitter in late March. "So i hope you are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves."

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

