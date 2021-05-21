Lori Loughlin Granted Permission To Travel To Mexico For Vacation

Back in December, Lori Loughlin was released from prison following her short two-month sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after her release and will remain on supervised release for the next two years.

Two months after her release, Loughlin's legal team filed court documents requesting the United States Pretrial Services Office to return her passport. The Hallmark Channel staple handed over her travel documents back in March 2019. Not long after filing the request, the passport was returned.

Now, it seems Loughlin has plans to put her passport to use. The courts have granted Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, permission to leave the country while on probation. Last week, the Fuller House actress filed legal documents requesting permission to travel to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico for a family vacation in June.

At the time of their request, Loughlin completed her community service, while Gianulli was in the process of completing his own court-mandated service hours. They've also paid off their combined $400,000 fines.

