New Budget Airline Breezes Into Oklahoma City Airport

A new airline will start taking off from Will Rogers Airport just in time for the summer travel season.

Breeze Airways is a new airline carrier started by David Neeleman, who also started JetBlue. Its first ever flight will be May 27 but will start servicing Oklahoma City in July.

It will fly three nonstop routes to and from Oklahoma City. Trips from Tampa Bay, Florida, will begin July 1. Flights from New Orleans and San Antonio, Texas, will also begin on July 15.

Breeze will expand to Tulsa as well and will offer nonstop flights from Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and San Antonio.

The carrier will start out at 16 airports in the Midwest, South, and East Coast.

"These 16 cities are just the beginning for Breeze. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation's air service has meant many secondary markets and smaller cities have seen a significant reduction in flights. There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration," Neeleman said in a statement.

Tickets start at $39 one-way depending on the route and date. Fares are split between "nice" and "nicer" seats. "Nice" fares allow travelers to bring one personal item. "Nicer" seats include one carry on bag and one checked bag, and priority boarding. Seat selection costs extra.

Photo: Breeze Airways