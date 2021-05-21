Ohio Woman Allegedly Faked Child's Illness To Collect Money For Trips

Court filings say an Ohio woman raked in thousands of dollars to cover treatment for her daughter’s terminal illness.

But investigators have found that there’s “no medical evidence” to suggest the child was ever sick.

Instead, the child’s mother is accused of using the donations to pay for trips and housing for "several years," according to an abuse and neglect complaint filed in Stark County Family Court earlier this month. Lindsey Abbuhl apparently used a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations from others. GoFundMe confirmed to CNN that the page has been taken down and thousands of dollars has been returned to rightful owners.

"We are working with local law enforcement officials, and we will continue to support the investigation," Ese Esan, communications manager for GoFundMe, told CNN.

The Stark County Department of Job and Family Services reportedly took the child into temporary custody.

"We are continuing to collect all of the facts on this case and my client adamantly asserts her innocence in this matter,” Abbhul’s attorney said in a statement to CNN "Once we've gathered all of the factual evidence, we will begin preparing our defense and may wish to address the media at that time.”

