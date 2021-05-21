Oklahoma Senate OKs Bill Allowing Student Athletes To Make Money

Sooners football players and other college athletes in Oklahoma are one step away from being able to profit from their name and likeness.

The Oklahoma state senate approved a bill on Wednesday that will head towards the governor's desk for approval.

If signed into law, student athletes won't be paid to play, but they'll be able to sign endorsement deals and appear in advertisements and promos.

Oklahoma joins a handful of other states considering this type of legislation. It's also set to become law later this year for Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and New Mexico.

The NCAA is against allowing college players from profiting from their image. The league believes that it is "undermining the NCAA’s model amateur intercollegiate athletics" and turns student-athletes into employees.

The bill's author Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, doesn't believe the NCAA will sue the state if it becomes law.

“We are doubtful that the NCAA would take any legal action against a state that did this since the NCAA is well aware of the issue and wants it to be resolved,” Daniels told KFOR.

The bill would also limit what players can endorse. Anything against school policy, sports betting, or promoting banned substances would be a no-go.

Daniels also believes the bill might give Oklahoma an edge over other states.

“We might have student athletes wisely, perhaps consider transferring to an institution where they could take advantage of these new rules,” Daniels said.

