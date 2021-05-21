Old Dominion Return With New Summer Anthem 'I Was On A Boat That Day'

Old Dominion is back and ready to share new music, and are kicking things off with their new song "I Was On A Boat That Day."

"I Was On A Boat That Day" was written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and each member of Old Dominion — Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers and Geoff Sprung. The summer anthem is about "letting this sun and the rum just do what it does" while living out the summer days on a boat, and a summer love lost.

Ramsey sings in the track's chorus, "Is she gone for the summer?/ Gone for the night?/ Gone for the weekend or the rest of my life?/ Was she laughing?/ Was she crying as she walked away?/ I can't say/ I was on a boat that day."

Old Dominion's "I Was On A Boat That Day" also comes with an accompanying sunny music video directed by Mason Allen, which sees the band partying on a boat in the sunshine.