Old Dominion Return With New Summer Anthem 'I Was On A Boat That Day'
By Taylor Fields
May 21, 2021
Old Dominion is back and ready to share new music, and are kicking things off with their new song "I Was On A Boat That Day."
"I Was On A Boat That Day" was written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and each member of Old Dominion — Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Whit Sellers and Geoff Sprung. The summer anthem is about "letting this sun and the rum just do what it does" while living out the summer days on a boat, and a summer love lost.
Ramsey sings in the track's chorus, "Is she gone for the summer?/ Gone for the night?/ Gone for the weekend or the rest of my life?/ Was she laughing?/ Was she crying as she walked away?/ I can't say/ I was on a boat that day."
Old Dominion's "I Was On A Boat That Day" also comes with an accompanying sunny music video directed by Mason Allen, which sees the band partying on a boat in the sunshine.
"I Was On A Boat That Day" follows Old Dominion's 2019 self-titled album, but the band has a lot more on the way as they confirmed that they have been working on some new material, and getting ready to head out on the road again. Backstage at this year's ACM Awards. Ramsey explained:
"We've got a lot of new music that’s gonna be coming out very soon. And then we have a lot of shows coming up, too. It seems like things are opening back up. I mean, we have a show starting May 4 we're playing in Key West, Florida. And then as the year goes on, there’s more coming in. So I think by the end of this year, it’s gonna look normal-ish. It feels great."