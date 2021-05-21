Olivia Rodrigo's Debut Album 'Sour' Makes Teen Angst Sound Sweet

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is finally here!

Friday (May 21) marked the release of the rising pop star's first studio album, Sour, an ambitious record that brings back the true meaning of teen angst. Among the 11 tracks featured on the effort include Rodrigo's smash hit number-one song "Drivers License" as well as previously-released singles “Deja Vu” and "Good 4 U."

Sad song lovers will find themselves singing along to the slow-burning ballads "Traitor," "Favorite Crime," and "Enough for You," while punk-pop fans won't be able to resist bobbing along to "Brutal" and "Jealousy, Jealousy." Any Swiftie will be thrilled to hear "1 step forward, 3 steps back," a rueful, piano-laden record that sees Rodrigo using an interpolation of her idol Taylor Swift's 2017 song "New Year's Day."