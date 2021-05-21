Pierce County Deputies Wrangle Horse Following Long Chase
By Zuri Anderson
May 21, 2021
Some deputies in Washington can add "horse wrangler" to their resumes, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Officials posted to their Facebook about a crazy night some of their deputies had on Wednesday (May 19). They got a 911 call reporting a horse was wandering southbound in the 11200 block of Golden Given Road East.
"As soon as they had eyes on him, deputies were in hot pursuit of this elusive equine, reaching speeds of 8mph! He led them on a wild goose -- er, horse -- chase, darting in and out of several fields, sort of like Goldilocks," authorities wrote.
It turns out that that the deputies actually led the horse all the way home, they said. But the encounter wasn't over yet.
Authorities found out that the owner of the horse was "too intoxicated to wrangle him up on his own." The horse reportedly ran off again, and the chase was back on for another hour and a half.
Deputies were able to corner the horse in a neighbor's yard, and the owner was able to attach a lead and walk the wily creature home -- thus bringing the rodeo to an end.
Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department