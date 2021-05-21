Pierce County Deputies Wrangle Horse Following Long Chase

Some deputies in Washington can add "horse wrangler" to their resumes, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Officials posted to their Facebook about a crazy night some of their deputies had on Wednesday (May 19). They got a 911 call reporting a horse was wandering southbound in the 11200 block of Golden Given Road East.

"As soon as they had eyes on him, deputies were in hot pursuit of this elusive equine, reaching speeds of 8mph! He led them on a wild goose -- er, horse -- chase, darting in and out of several fields, sort of like Goldilocks," authorities wrote.