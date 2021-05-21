Pink Calls Daughter Her 'Twin Flame,' Talks 'All I Know So Far: Setlist'
By Taylor Fields
May 21, 2021
P!nk's documentary and accompanying live album, All I Know So Far: Setlist, have officially arrived, and the star celebrated with an intimate group of fans (virtually) during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party.
All I Know So Far: Setlist follows 2019's Hurts 2B Human, and includes 16 tracks total. The release accompanies P!nk's documentary and features live versions of many of her biggest hits like "So What," "What About Us," "Just Like A Pill" and more, in addition to new songs like the title track, "All I Know So Far" and her song with her daughter Willow "Cover Me In Sunshine."
During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, P!nk listened along to some of her All I Know So Far: Setlist songs with some lucky fans via Zoom, including "Cover Me In Sunshine," "I Am Here," "Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen Cover)," "What About Us," "Perfect," "Walk Me Home," "Just Like A Pill" and "Who Knew." P!nk also performed "All I Know So Far" and answered fan questions, as well as talked about the album and more in an exclusive Q&A with iHeartRadio's Valentine.
Like most families during the pandemic, P!nk and husband Carey Hart have been busy at home as their kids did school virtually. She explained that Jameson started pre-school while Willow "is convinced she's going to Howartz soon." She added, "We've been homeschooling them. Willow does her virtual homeschool, but I've been giving Jameson pre-school. I'm a smother mother. Like, if you were to look up codependency in the dictionary, it would be me and my children, cheek to cheek."
Speaking of her children, Willow is featured on her song "Cover Me In Sunshine," but as P!nk explained, the 9-year-old isn't fazed by the success at all. She said, "She's so fearless. I mean, she's really sweet, she's up for anything, but honestly, she couldn't care less. I said to her the other day, I said, 'Babe, how do you feel? You have a number one record in the Netherlands!' And she's like, 'Where's that?' I was like, 'Amsterdam.' She goes, 'Oh, I love that city. Can I watch Avatar?' And I was like, uh, yeah. Sure.'"
Later on in the show, Valentine called Willow P!nk's "twin flame" and "soulmate," to which the singer replied, "Yeah, she is. She's much more ... she processes internally, which I don't. I process out loud. But, she's so smart, and she's just a total weirdo, and I'm so into her."
In the All I Know So Far film, fans can see P!nk on tour with her family, and she opened up about how she finds balance while being on the road performing, while also making time for her kids and husband. She explained:
"Trial and error, just like anything else. It was impossible at times, and it was also the most memorable moments of my life. I feel like when I look back on my life, that this time with my kids on tour, that will be the good old days for me. Having one child on tour, Willow was sort of my guinea pig, where I learned all the things I could do and couldn't do. I'm a person that wants to do it all. I wanna be on stage until 11:30, I wanna nail it, I wanna come home, I wanna watch all my favorite shows, then I wanna get, like, eight hours of sleep somehow, and then I wanna go to the gym for four hours, then I wanna be with my kids all day, and wake up in time to do breakfast. And you just realize that you can't do it all. So, you just figure it out, and hope your kids come out with all four limbs."
As for how the All I Know So Far the film and All I Know So Far: Setlist came to be, P!nk said:
"Things in my life start as a pebble, and then start rolling down hill picking up speed, and by the time you get to the bottom, it's an avalanche. So, I wrote Beautiful Trauma, and then Hurts 2 Be Human, and I was on tour for two years, and Michael Gracey started following us around Europe for our stadium tour, and we started filming a documentary. Which, to me was like, well what's this gonna be? It's basically gonna be me changing diapers and singing songs, but OK, that's fine. And then, I've never put out a live album, and I'm so much better live. That's kind of where I shine. And, I thought why not? And there's so many great covers, too, that people wouldn't normally think or associate with me. Like a bunch of Queen covers; 'We Are The Champions,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' I cover Bishop Briggs' 'River.' Just stuff that people that didn't get a chance to go to the concert will never have been able to hear otherwise."
P!nk also took a trip down memory lane as she dove into iHeartRadio's "The Box," where she talked about her albums and hits from over the years and more. Check it out below.