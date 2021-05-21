Pink Calls Daughter Her 'Twin Flame,' Talks 'All I Know So Far: Setlist'

In the All I Know So Far film, fans can see P!nk on tour with her family, and she opened up about how she finds balance while being on the road performing, while also making time for her kids and husband. She explained:

"Trial and error, just like anything else. It was impossible at times, and it was also the most memorable moments of my life. I feel like when I look back on my life, that this time with my kids on tour, that will be the good old days for me. Having one child on tour, Willow was sort of my guinea pig, where I learned all the things I could do and couldn't do. I'm a person that wants to do it all. I wanna be on stage until 11:30, I wanna nail it, I wanna come home, I wanna watch all my favorite shows, then I wanna get, like, eight hours of sleep somehow, and then I wanna go to the gym for four hours, then I wanna be with my kids all day, and wake up in time to do breakfast. And you just realize that you can't do it all. So, you just figure it out, and hope your kids come out with all four limbs."

As for how the All I Know So Far the film and All I Know So Far: Setlist came to be, P!nk said:

"Things in my life start as a pebble, and then start rolling down hill picking up speed, and by the time you get to the bottom, it's an avalanche. So, I wrote Beautiful Trauma, and then Hurts 2 Be Human, and I was on tour for two years, and Michael Gracey started following us around Europe for our stadium tour, and we started filming a documentary. Which, to me was like, well what's this gonna be? It's basically gonna be me changing diapers and singing songs, but OK, that's fine. And then, I've never put out a live album, and I'm so much better live. That's kind of where I shine. And, I thought why not? And there's so many great covers, too, that people wouldn't normally think or associate with me. Like a bunch of Queen covers; 'We Are The Champions,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' I cover Bishop Briggs' 'River.' Just stuff that people that didn't get a chance to go to the concert will never have been able to hear otherwise."

