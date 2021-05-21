Prince Harry Says Pleas For Help Met By 'Total Neglect' From Royal Family

Prince Harry candidly discusses his mental health journey in his new series The Me You Can't See, which debuted on AppleTV+ plus on Friday (May 21). Throughout the series, the Duke of Sussex discussed the long-rippling effect losing his mother, Princess Diana, at just 12-years-old has had on his well-being.

"I felt completely helpless," Harry told series co-creator Oprah Winfrey about the constant bombardment he and his wife, Meghan Markle, faced from the press. "I thought my family would help — but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect."

The situation became so dire, Meghan began to have suicidal thoughts while pregnant with their son, Archie. For Harry, the connection between what happened to his mother and what was happening to his wife was clear. "The clicking of cameras and the flash of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum, what I experienced as a kid," he told Winfrey. "I was so angry with what happened to her, and the fact that there was no justice at all ... The same people that chased her through that tunnel photographed her dying on the back seat of that car."

Following his mother's tragic passing, his father, Prince Charles, told a pre-teen Harry that the media obsession and intrusion was something he had to accept as a member of the Royal Family. "That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered, it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite," Harry said. "Isn't this all about breaking the cycle?"

Moving to California with his family has helped alleviate some of Harry's anxiety. He revealed, however, that it returned when he attended his grandfather's funeral in London last month.

"I was willing to drink, I was willing to take drugs, I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," Harry continued. "Not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something." Ultimately, Meghan convinced him to try therapy again when they began dating four years ago.

In addition to the Duke of Sussex and Winfrey, a number of others will also be sharing their stories on The Me You Can't See, including Lady Gaga and Glen Close. The series is now available to stream on AppleTV+.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo: Getty