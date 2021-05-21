Prince William & Prince Harry Slam BBC Over Deceptive Diana Interview

On Thursday (May 20), Prince William and Prince Harry released emotional statements about Lord Dyson's investigation into the BBC and reporter Martin Bashir. Both the news network and Bashir were accused of using deceptive methods to convince Princess Diana to participate in the bombshell Panorama interview in 1995. During the now-infamous interview, Princess Diana discussed her marriage, feeling ostracized from the monarchy, and more. The investigation determined Bashir used "deceitful methods" to secure the sit down with Diana.

"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," Harry's statement began. "To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication."

"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for," he concluded.