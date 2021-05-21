Prince William & Prince Harry Slam BBC Over Deceptive Diana Interview
By Emily Lee
May 21, 2021
On Thursday (May 20), Prince William and Prince Harry released emotional statements about Lord Dyson's investigation into the BBC and reporter Martin Bashir. Both the news network and Bashir were accused of using deceptive methods to convince Princess Diana to participate in the bombshell Panorama interview in 1995. During the now-infamous interview, Princess Diana discussed her marriage, feeling ostracized from the monarchy, and more. The investigation determined Bashir used "deceitful methods" to secure the sit down with Diana.
"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life," Harry's statement began. "To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication."
"Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she stood for," he concluded.
William also released a statement, however, he read his in a video that was shared on his official social media accounts. "I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report," he began. "It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson's findings in full – which are extremely concerning – that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the program, and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation."
"It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said," William continued. "The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."
A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021
"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her," William said. "But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions."
"It is my firm view that this Panorama program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialized by the BBC and others," William said. "This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC and anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events. In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too."
Photo: Getty