STUDY: New Mexico's Future May Include A Massive Population Decline

According to a recent study by the Legislature’s budget and accountability office, New Mexico's future may include a huge decline in population, reported KRQE.

The study states that the population may "plateau" and that schools and universities will need to plan accordingly.

So what is causing the decline?

According to the study, the decline may be one byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report states:

"In about a decade, New Mexico is projected to start seeing overall declines in population. … Declines in younger ages and rural areas will continue and likely be exacerbated by Covid-19. Given the status quo, New Mexico is heading toward having more, older New Mexicans using relatively expensive public services and fewer, younger New Mexicans in school and working."

The state is already one of the slowest-growing states, having grown only 2.8 percent over the last decade.

KRQE says that the state is "grappling with a relatively weak economy and poor national rankings in education, health and safety."

Republican state Representative T. Ryan Lane stated:

"I worry about my kids and my grandkids when you have a decline in population. That has a trickle-down effect to the rest of the economy and the rest of our way of life."

Photo: Getty Images