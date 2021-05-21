VIDEO: 'Low-Flying Turkey' Shatters Ambulance Windshield In Ohio

The Painesville City Fire Department EMS squad apparently encountered “fowl play” while transporting a patient in an ambulance.

That’s because of a turkey, apparently flying so low that it shattered the ambulance’s windshield.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon (May 19), around 3:30 p.m., Fire Chief Thomas C. Hummel, Jr. wrote in a post shared on the Painesville City Fire Department Facebook page, along with a video of the collision.

The EMS squad was en route to Concord’s Tripoint Hospital on OH-44 when the “turkey destroyed the windshield, but fortunately all PCFD personnel were uninjured and the patient was okay.”

The squad pulled over on the side of the road because of the “unsafe driving condition” after the windshield smashed, and the Concord Twp Fire Department arrived to finish transporting the patient to the hospital as the Painesville ambulance waited a tow to a repair shop, according to the Painesville City Fire Department.

“Unfortunately, the turkey did not make it,” Hummel wrote. “However, the incident serves as an excellent reminder for motorists to always be aware and alert of objects both in the road and flying above it. Don’t be a distracted driver and please stay safe out there!”

Watch the video here.

Photo: Painesville City Fire Department