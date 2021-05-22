Kylie Jenner Tweets About Rumored 'Open Relationship' With Travis Scott
By Paris Close
May 22, 2021
Kylie Jenner has something to say about her so-called “open relationship” with Travis Scott.
On Friday (May 21), Daily Mail published an article concerning the relationship status between Jenner and Scott, who — as far as they’re aware — have kept their romance on pause since October 2019. Well, the U.K. publication challenged when they published an article with the following headline suggesting otherwise: “Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott ‘rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)…”
The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul was just as shocked as the rest of her fans to see that Daily Mail wasn’t the only outlet reporting this — TMZ also chimed in.
“You guys really just make up anything,” the 23-year-old tweeted in response to the gossip, seemingly denying speculations of the terms of their relationship.
you guys really just make up anything. pic.twitter.com/Q0LPxgiRGg— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021
i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021
“I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added.
As we reported in 2019, an insider told PEOPLE the couple wasn’t entirely over but that they were spending time apart. “They are taking some time but not done,” the source said at the time. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”
For what it’s worth, since their break, neither Jenner nor Scott has been romantically linked to anyone else.
Photo: Getty Images