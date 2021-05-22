Kylie Jenner Tweets About Rumored 'Open Relationship' With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has something to say about her so-called “open relationship” with Travis Scott.

On Friday (May 21), Daily Mail published an article concerning the relationship status between Jenner and Scott, who — as far as they’re aware — have kept their romance on pause since October 2019. Well, the U.K. publication challenged when they published an article with the following headline suggesting otherwise: “Kylie Jenner and rapper beau Travis Scott ‘rekindle their romance (but are now in an OPEN relationship!)…”

The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul was just as shocked as the rest of her fans to see that Daily Mail wasn’t the only outlet reporting this — TMZ also chimed in.

“You guys really just make up anything,” the 23-year-old tweeted in response to the gossip, seemingly denying speculations of the terms of their relationship.