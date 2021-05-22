Feedback

Lil Nas X Responds To Backlash Over Mentioning Nicki Minaj In New Song

By Paris Close

May 22, 2021

Lil Nas X has promised never to utter Nicki Minaj’s name in another song after being attacked by his fellow Barbz.

On Friday (May 21), Lil Nas X released his new single “Sun Goes Down,” a vulnerable and emotional pop track on which the rapper turned pop star painfully recollects his high school days as a closeted gay teen. On one verse, in particular, the 22-year-old — who formerly (and infamously) ran a Nicki Minaj fandom account in his youth — reminisced of his love for the “Super Bass” superstar.

In that verse, he sings: "I'd be by the phone / Stanning Nicki mornin' into dawn / Only place I felt like I belonged / Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?"

Although the name-drop seemed an honest and heartfelt gesture, the Barbz did not approve — and wasted no time dragging the “Call Me By Your Name” star through the mud on Twitter for shouting her out in his music.

Some fans claimed Lil Nas X mentioned Minaj’s name for “clout,” with others flat-out slamming the star because, in the past, Lil Nas X denied being a Barb just a few years ago. (Minaj has publicly forgiven him, for the record.)

Even so, Lil Nas X released an apologetic statement announcing he will not make the same mistake twice.

"To the barbz who feel I'm using Nicki's name for attention," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "The song I released last night was recorded last year. And it's about my life, which six of those years were dedicated to Nicki. It's no fake love. But I understand how it looks so I will no longer mention her."

Lil Nas X

