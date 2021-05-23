Ariana Grande Remembers Manchester Bombing Victims On 4th Anniversary
By Regina Star
May 23, 2021
Ariana Grande continues to honor the victims who lost their lives in the tragic Manchester Arena bombing.
This Saturday (May 22) marked four years since tragedy struck on May 22, 2017, when a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 people and leave 800 others wounded after detonating a homemade explosive right as concert-goers were leaving the venue where the “7 Rings” superstar had performed as part of her “Dangerous Woman Tour.”
As with every year since the tragic event, Grande took to social media to send her love and deepest condolences to those who passed away and those impacted by the unfortunate event today.
"Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round..... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," Grande wrote on Instagram. "Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."
Since the tragedy, Grande has found many ways to honor those impacted by the awful event. In June 2017, the pop star played the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert alongside Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus in honor of the victims and survivors of the tragedy at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, where thousands of fans sang through tears during the emotional concert.
Then, in 2019, she made her highly-anticipated return to Manchester as the headliner for its annual Pride festival.
Ariana Grande is nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Dance Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and more trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year. The eighth annual awards show will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.
Photo: Getty Images