Ariana Grande Remembers Manchester Bombing Victims On 4th Anniversary

Ariana Grande continues to honor the victims who lost their lives in the tragic Manchester Arena bombing.

This Saturday (May 22) marked four years since tragedy struck on May 22, 2017, when a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 people and leave 800 others wounded after detonating a homemade explosive right as concert-goers were leaving the venue where the “7 Rings” superstar had performed as part of her “Dangerous Woman Tour.”

As with every year since the tragic event, Grande took to social media to send her love and deepest condolences to those who passed away and those impacted by the unfortunate event today.

"Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round..... I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one," Grande wrote on Instagram. "Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."