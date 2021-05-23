First Named Storm Of 2021 Forms In The Atlantic

Tropical Storm Ana has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the first named storm of 2021. The Atlantic hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1. It is the seventh straight year in which a named storm formed before June 1.

Ana was about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda when its maximum sustained winds reached 45 mph on Saturday (May 22). While the storm was moving away from Bermuda, the island was under tropical storm watch due to the high winds.

As of Sunday morning, Ana was moving northeast at a speed of 12 mph, and the tropical storm watch was dropped.

"Satellite images indicate that Ana has contracted significantly since yesterday and now has a compact area of moderate convection around the center. Given the tight low-level circulation, small radius of maximum wind, and compact central convection, Ana is now estimated to have transitioned from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm," the National Hurricane Center wrote on Facebook.

The storm is expected to weaken and dissipate by Monday.

After a record-setting 2020 hurricane season, meteorologists are predicting an abnormally active season in 2021. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted there will be between 13 and 20 named storms this year.

Photo: National Hurricane Center