Lil Nas X Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During 'SNL' Performance

Lil Nas X had to literally think on his feet after suffering an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on Saturday Night Live.

During the show's season finale last night (May 22), the rapper turned pop star was faced with quite the predicament in his first-ever SNL performance as part of his tight leather pants tore open while performing to his song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The incident happened about midway through the set as Lil Nas X was doing provocative dance moves during the presentation.

One could assume the musician sensed something went awry with his wardrobe about halfway through the presentation as he repeatedly attempted to cover his crotch area while trying to keep up with his backup dancers. The onstage gaffe became even more obvious when Lil Nas X began a hot pole dancing routine, at which point cameras caught Lil Nas X's astonished facial expression once he realized he'd torn the middle part of his pants.

Lil Nas X handled the situation like a real pro and held his hand firmly over his crotch until the lights went out.

Afterward, the 22-year-old laughed off the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter.

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV. … OMFG NO," he tweeted. “I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo."

Watch Lil Nas X power through his SNL set above.