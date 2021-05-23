Mass Shooting At New Jersey House Party Leaves 2 Dead, 12 Injured

A mass shooting at a house party in southern New Jersey left at least two people dead and 12 others injured on Saturday (May 22) night. The two deceased individuals were only identified as a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. The injured victims were taken to the hospital, where at least one person is in critical condition.

There were hundreds of people at the 90s-themed birthday party in Fairfield when gunshots broke out just before midnight.

"It was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were just getting together because it was the first really warm, nice night. There were a lot of parties and get-togethers throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest," Melissa Helmbrecht told WCAU.

John Fuqua told WPVI that his nephew's friend was forced to run for his life.

"He was running for his life. He got on the ground, he had to crawl," Fuqua said. "It wasn't a shooting gallery, it wasn't a hunting expedition, it was a party, and a few bad apples chose to turn it into something else."

Authorities do not have anybody in custody in connection with the shooting and have not determined a motive.

"We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured. We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and stand with them as they continue their investigation," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement.

