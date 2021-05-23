The Linda Lindas Sign To Epitaph After Library Performance Goes Viral

The Linda Lindas set the internet abuzz this week when their performance at the LA Public Library went viral, namely their original song "Racist, Sexist Boy." And Epitaph Records liked it so much that they signed the teenage band, Variety confirmed.

The quartet, which consists of Mila, 10, Eloise, 13, Lucia, 14, and Bela, 16, describe themselves as “Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it’s fun!!” on social media. Their now famous performance actually aired on May 4 as part of the library's "TEENtastic Tuesdays" AAPI Heritage Month celebration, but it wasn't until LAPL shared "Racist Sexist Boy" on their socials that the punk rock darlings blew up.

Tom Morello declared "Racist, Sexist Boy" "Song of the day!" on Twitter, and other big names in rock were quick to cosign the all-girl band; however, they already have a pretty impressive resume. Since their inception in 2018, The Linda Lindas have opened for Best Coast and Kathleen Hanna hand-picked them to open for Bikini Kill in 2019. They also wrote and performed a song for The Claudia Kishi Club — a documentary about The Babysitter’s Club character Claudia Kishi and are featured in Amy Poehler's new movie Moxie.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy came up to me in my class and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” the drummer said to introduce “Racist, Sexist Boy.” “After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience.”

The nine-song set included "Racist, Sexist Boy" and “Claudia Kishi,” among other originals. The Linda Lindas also covered The Muffs’ “Big Mouth,” and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl.”

Watch their full performance above and "Racist, Sexist Boy" below.