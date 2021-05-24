14-Year-Old Gives Her Newborn Baby To A Stranger In Restaurant, Walks Out

A 14-year-old girl who just gave birth walked into a New Jersey restaurant and handed her baby to a complete stranger. Alease Scott and her boyfriend, Walter Little-Cocca, were eating lunch at El Patron in Jersey City when the teen walked in and asked for help, claiming she found the baby.

"This lady comes in looking very desperate, holding a brand newborn child, you can even tell," the restaurant's owner Frankie Aguilar told WNBC. "She comes in, she looks at me in the eye, I look at her, and she has these eyes of terror and despair."

Scott knew something was amiss and asked if she could check on the child, who still had a portion of the umbilical cord attached.

"The baby wasn't really moving that much. (The mother) went to the counter, she said she needed help. I got up from the table, I immediately walked over to her, and I said, you mind if I check the baby's vitals?" Scott said. "So she readily handed the baby over to me. I noticed the baby still had matter on it from being born, in the hair and the ears. It wasn't cleaned off very properly."

After handing off the baby, the teen ran out of the restaurant.

While Aguilar's father called 911, Scott used her CPR training to help resuscitate the newborn.

"I administered oxygen to the baby, within a couple of seconds of her getting oxygen, we got the most beautiful cry that you've ever heard. Her little feet started moving," Scott said

The baby was taken to the hospital and is doing well. Police located the teenage girl and took her to the hospital, where she is recovering. Authorities said the teen is not facing any charges for leaving her baby with Scott.

Authorities said the baby girl is going to be put up for adoption.

Photo: Getty Images