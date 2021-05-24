Feedback

8 Things You Might Not Know About AC/DC's 'Who Made Who'

By Dave Basner

May 24, 2021

On May 24th, 1986, AC/DC released their album Who Made Who. Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams and Simon Wright worked on the effort and since the record came out, it's gone five times platinum for sales in excess of five million copies. To mark the album's 35th anniversary, here are 8 things you might not have known about it:

1. The album is the soundtrack to the Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive.

2. When the band recorded the music forWho Made Who in the Bahamas, they also created five short instrumentals used in the score for the film that didn’t make the record.

3. The only new song with vocals on the album is the title track. There are also two new instrumental pieces, “D.T.” and “Chase the Ace,” and six previously released songs.

4. To compliment the album, the band also put out a 73-minute video tape featuring music videos for a handful of songs and some live footage.

5. The song “Who Made Who” became one of the band’s biggest hits in years, selling five-million copies in America.

6. The only song on Who Made Who with Bon Scott on vocals is “Ride On.”

7. If the title were grammatically correct, it would actually be “Who Made Whom.”

8.Who Made Who peaked at number 33 on the album charts.

