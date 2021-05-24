9-11 Themed Bar In Fort Worth Raises Eyebrows After It Goes Viral

Texans are doing a double take after learning that a Tex-Mex cantina in Fort Worth is named after a national tragedy.

Bar9eleven is going viral after a Twitter user stumbled up on the location named after the 2001 terrorist attack.

"Drove by this bar and though 'huh I wonder what that’s about'. Turns out it’s about exactly what you think," Jesse Tyler tweeted with several photos of the bar.

This isn't some strange dark joke because the bar is very real.

"Forever in memory of that tragic day, the day we opened this restaurant, this location and it's growth is the result of the resolve and spirit of many hard working employees and a community that would not allow it to fail!" says the Bar9eleven website.