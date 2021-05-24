Body Of Missing Man Found In Spanish Dinosaur Statue
By Jason Hall
May 24, 2021
The body of a missing 39-year-old man was found inside the leg of a dinosaur statue in Spain.
BBC.com reports the man's body was discovered after a father and son noticed a smell coming from inside the papier-mâché figure in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a suburb of Barcelona, and the father spotted the corpse through a crack in the Stegosaurus statue's leg.
Police said the body was identified as a man reported missing by his family and don't expect foul play in relation to the incident.
Three fire brigade teams responded to the scene and cut open the dinosaur leg to retrieve the body after it was discovered and reported to authorities by the father and son. Local media outlets report the man -- who has not yet been identified publicly by police -- was trapped inside the decorative statue after dropping his phone inside and trying to retrieve it.
Aparece un cadáver dentro de la pata de una estatua de un dinosaurio en Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona) https://t.co/Is4aX7rnht— Europa Press (@europapress) May 23, 2021
The man was left trapped upside down and couldn't call for help, according to police. Authorities have not confirmed how the man specifically ended up inside the statue and are awaiting autopsy results to see what caused his death.
The Stegosaurus statue has since been removed from its location outside the Cubic Building in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, where it served to advertise an old cinema.
Photo: Getty Images